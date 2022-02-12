Public Index Network Price Hits $0.0190 on Exchanges (PIN)

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. Public Index Network has a total market capitalization of $2.89 million and approximately $158.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Index Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0190 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00045120 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,900.18 or 0.06872844 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,203.79 or 1.00014508 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00047386 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00049069 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006359 BTC.

About Public Index Network

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Index Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Index Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

