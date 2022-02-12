QLC Chain (QLC) Price Hits $0.0211

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. QLC Chain has a total market cap of $5.05 million and approximately $134,195.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QLC Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0211 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

QLC Chain Coin Profile

QLC Chain was first traded on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

