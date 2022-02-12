QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 66.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,246 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,672 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $1,068,606,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375,459 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 302.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,292,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $429,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 28.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,011,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total transaction of $366,196.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $1,023,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,397 shares of company stock valued at $8,628,260. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $164.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $184.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.04.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Summit Insights lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.16.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

