Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.26

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$30.26 and traded as high as C$31.29. Quebecor shares last traded at C$30.92, with a volume of 432,409 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QBR.B shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Quebecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 480.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.44.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

