Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.26

Feb 12th, 2022

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$30.26 and traded as high as C$31.29. Quebecor shares last traded at C$30.92, with a volume of 432,409 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QBR.B shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Quebecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 480.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.44.

About Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B)

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

