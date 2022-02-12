Rally Price Down 5.7% Over Last Week (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 12th. In the last seven days, Rally has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rally coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000556 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rally has a market cap of $565.45 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00044474 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,861.87 or 0.06833661 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,013.44 or 1.00321107 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00046922 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006524 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00049068 BTC.

About Rally

Rally launched on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,429,208,493 coins. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

