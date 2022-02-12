Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $39.95

Real Estate Investors plc (LON:RLE)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 39.95 ($0.54) and traded as high as GBX 40.24 ($0.54). Real Estate Investors shares last traded at GBX 40 ($0.54), with a volume of 113,472 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.68) target price on shares of Real Estate Investors in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 39.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 39.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £71.75 million and a PE ratio of -9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.96, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Real Estate Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.74%.

About Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE)

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.59 million sq ft of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

