Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2022

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7,150.00.

RBGLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($87.90) target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,600 ($102.77) to GBX 7,800 ($105.48) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

OTCMKTS RBGLY opened at $16.15 on Friday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of $14.82 and a one year high of $19.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through the following segments: Health, Hygiene, and Nutrition segment. The company was founded in 1819 and is headquartered in Slough, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.