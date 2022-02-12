Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7,150.00.

RBGLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($87.90) target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,600 ($102.77) to GBX 7,800 ($105.48) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

OTCMKTS RBGLY opened at $16.15 on Friday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of $14.82 and a one year high of $19.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through the following segments: Health, Hygiene, and Nutrition segment. The company was founded in 1819 and is headquartered in Slough, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.