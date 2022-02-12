Refinable (FINE) Trading 11.2% Lower Over Last Week

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Refinable coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000324 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Refinable has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. Refinable has a total market cap of $5.67 million and $669,131.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00044626 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,942.28 or 0.06901129 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,662.70 or 1.00065667 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00047371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00049415 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006470 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

