Regency Mines Plc (RGM.L) (LON:RGM) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.90

Regency Mines Plc (RGM.L) (LON:RGM)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.85 ($0.01). Regency Mines Plc (RGM.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.90 ($0.01), with a volume of 4,251,621 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.71 million and a P/E ratio of -0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.90.
Regency Mines Plc (RGM.L) Company Profile (LON:RGM)
