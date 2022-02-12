Render Token Price Tops $2.72 on Major Exchanges (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 12th. During the last seven days, Render Token has traded down 27.4% against the US dollar. One Render Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.72 or 0.00006381 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $580.99 million and $61.16 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004056 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00038158 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00104324 BTC.

Render Token Coin Profile

Render Token (CRYPTO:RNDR) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,984,855 coins and its circulating supply is 213,544,667 coins. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Render Token

