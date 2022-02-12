Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.87.

A number of brokerages recently commented on REPYY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Repsol from €16.50 ($18.97) to €17.00 ($19.54) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of REPYY opened at $13.52 on Friday. Repsol has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $13.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average of $12.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2623 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 4.58%. Repsol’s payout ratio is currently 56.38%.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

