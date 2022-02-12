Reviewing Cian (NYSE:CIAN) and Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Cian (NYSE:CIAN) and Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Cian and Pegasystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cian N/A N/A N/A Pegasystems -1.82% -12.96% -4.13%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cian and Pegasystems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cian 0 3 3 0 2.50 Pegasystems 0 1 7 0 2.88

Cian presently has a consensus target price of $19.24, indicating a potential upside of 135.50%. Pegasystems has a consensus target price of $161.38, indicating a potential upside of 65.39%. Given Cian’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cian is more favorable than Pegasystems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.8% of Pegasystems shares are held by institutional investors. 50.5% of Pegasystems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cian and Pegasystems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cian $54.81 million 10.29 -$8.65 million N/A N/A Pegasystems $1.02 billion 7.83 -$61.37 million ($0.29) -336.45

Cian has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pegasystems.

Summary

Cian beats Pegasystems on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cian

Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems, Inc. engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

