Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) (LON:RLD) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.96

Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) (LON:RLD)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.96 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.53 ($0.03). Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) shares last traded at GBX 2.63 ($0.04), with a volume of 149,408 shares changing hands.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.96. The stock has a market cap of £29.09 million and a P/E ratio of -2.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.12.
About Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) (LON:RLD)
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.