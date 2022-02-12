Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rightmove in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rightmove from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

RTMVY stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.45. Rightmove has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $22.09.

Rightmove Plc engages in the operation of property search platform. It caters estate agents and home developers to advertise properties for sale or to rent. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services, and tenant referencing and insurance product.

