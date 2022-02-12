RPC Group (LON:RPC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $792.59

RPC Group PLC (LON:RPC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 792.59 ($10.72) and traded as high as GBX 792.80 ($10.72). RPC Group shares last traded at GBX 792.60 ($10.72), with a volume of 4,135,899 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 792.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 792.59. The company has a market cap of £3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76.
RPC Group Company Profile (LON:RPC)
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for RPC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.