Rune (RUNE) Price Hits $113.83 on Exchanges

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Rune coin can now be purchased for approximately $113.83 or 0.00271802 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Rune has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rune has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $2,575.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00044474 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,861.87 or 0.06833661 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,013.44 or 1.00321107 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00046922 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006524 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00049068 BTC.

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

