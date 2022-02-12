Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.98

Shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.98 and traded as high as $5.37. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 51,434 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.30.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $164.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.35.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts expect that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp purchased 9,979 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $54,784.71. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 16,126 shares of company stock valued at $88,166. Insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commodore Capital LP grew its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,118,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,533,000 after purchasing an additional 22,032 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 204.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 644,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 432,741 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 232,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 54,765 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 25,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 849.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 126,853 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA)

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

