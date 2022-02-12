Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,544.00.

SHNWF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,579 ($48.40) to GBX 3,544 ($47.92) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schroders from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Schroders in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Get Schroders alerts:

OTCMKTS SHNWF opened at $46.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.15. Schroders has a fifty-two week low of $44.25 and a fifty-two week high of $53.05.

Schroders Plc operates as a asset management company. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Group. The Asset Management segment comprises of investment management including advisory services, equity products, fixed income securities, multi-asset investments, real estate, and alternative products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.