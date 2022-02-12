Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.43 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) will post $36.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Schrödinger’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.65 million and the highest is $37.20 million. Schrödinger posted sales of $33.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Schrödinger will report full year sales of $128.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $127.42 million to $129.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $197.96 million, with estimates ranging from $164.46 million to $216.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Schrödinger.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 64.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $29.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America cut Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

In other Schrödinger news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total transaction of $566,004.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDGR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Schrödinger during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 518.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 36.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SDGR stock opened at $27.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.36. Schrödinger has a 1-year low of $24.37 and a 1-year high of $117.00.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schrödinger (SDGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.