Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.79

Shares of Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.79 and traded as low as $20.06. Sekisui House shares last traded at $20.12, with a volume of 27,293 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Sekisui House alerts:

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter. Sekisui House had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.95%.

Sekisui House, Ltd. engages in the construction, sale, purchase, and administration of real estate properties; design, execution, contracting and supervision of construction projects; real estate brokerage and landscaping. It operates through the following segments: Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fee, Houses for Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, Overseas Business, and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sekisui House Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sekisui House and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.