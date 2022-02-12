Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) versus Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) Critical Survey

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) and Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Sharecare has a beta of -1.63, indicating that its share price is 263% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Italk has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sharecare and Italk’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharecare N/A N/A -$17.38 million N/A N/A Italk N/A N/A -$27.24 million N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares Sharecare and Italk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharecare N/A N/A N/A Italk N/A -60.81% -18.89%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.4% of Sharecare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of Italk shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sharecare and Italk, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharecare 0 1 1 0 2.50 Italk 0 4 2 0 2.33

Sharecare currently has a consensus target price of $9.75, indicating a potential upside of 208.54%. Italk has a consensus target price of $5.03, indicating a potential upside of 212.63%. Given Italk’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Italk is more favorable than Sharecare.

About Sharecare

Sharecare, Inc. operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Italk

iTalk, Inc. provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers. It also sells cellular mobile products to wireless resellers and distributors. The company was formerly known as Sopac Cellular Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to iTalk, Inc. in December 2012. iTalk Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

