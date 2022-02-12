ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 216.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,369 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of ShockWave Medical worth $14,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 116.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,310,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,897,000 after acquiring an additional 704,446 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ShockWave Medical by 113.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,241,000 after buying an additional 188,626 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in ShockWave Medical by 255.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 194,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,828,000 after buying an additional 139,488 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ShockWave Medical by 122.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,163,000 after buying an additional 113,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the second quarter valued at $19,296,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total value of $690,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.73, for a total value of $455,571.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,817 shares of company stock valued at $16,030,776. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $152.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.36 and a beta of 1.27. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.46 and a 1 year high of $249.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 6.36.

A number of research firms have commented on SWAV. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. boosted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.71.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

