Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2022

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) have been assigned an average rating of “N/A” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €170.00 ($195.40).

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($143.68) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €135.00 ($155.17) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($201.15) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($231.03) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($201.15) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of ETR SAE opened at €108.20 ($124.37) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.37. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12 month low of €91.95 ($105.69) and a 12 month high of €249.00 ($286.21). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €115.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €132.33.

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE)

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.