Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) have been assigned an average rating of “N/A” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €170.00 ($195.40).

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($143.68) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €135.00 ($155.17) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($201.15) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($231.03) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($201.15) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of ETR SAE opened at €108.20 ($124.37) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.37. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12 month low of €91.95 ($105.69) and a 12 month high of €249.00 ($286.21). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €115.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €132.33.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

