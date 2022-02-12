Short Interest in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Expands By 242.6%

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,070,000 shares, a growth of 242.6% from the January 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Abeona Therapeutics stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.38. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $3.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average is $0.81.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 876.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,127,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,578 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 4,299.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,177,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,116 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 1,166,274.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,854,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,377 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $2,137,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 242.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,815,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 1,285,445 shares in the last quarter. 24.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABEO shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Abeona Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Abeona Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

