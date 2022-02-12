Short Interest in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Expands By 242.6%

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,070,000 shares, a growth of 242.6% from the January 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Abeona Therapeutics stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.38. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $3.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average is $0.81.
Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABEO shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Abeona Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Abeona Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.
Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
