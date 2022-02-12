Short Interest in APx Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:APXIU) Declines By 78.7%

APx Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:APXIU) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 78.7% from the January 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:APXIU opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06. APx Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,021,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth about $1,007,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in APx Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in APx Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in APx Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000.

