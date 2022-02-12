Short Interest in Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Drops By 79.2%

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 79.2% from the January 15th total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ATLKY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Atlas Copco from SEK 640 to SEK 675 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Atlas Copco in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Pareto Securities upgraded Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Atlas Copco from SEK 540 to SEK 530 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Atlas Copco from SEK 675 to SEK 568 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Copco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.00.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

ATLKY opened at $53.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.56. Atlas Copco has a one year low of $53.38 and a one year high of $71.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.