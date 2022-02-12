Short Interest in Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Decreases By 73.0%

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 73.0% from the January 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 329,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVLNF opened at $0.10 on Friday. Avalon Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.29. The stock has a market cap of $39.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.09.

Get Avalon Advanced Materials alerts:

Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile

Avalon Advanced Materials, Inc is a mineral exploration and development company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metal and mineral properties. The firm focuses on metals and mineral deposits including lithium, tantalum, niobium, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.