Short Interest in Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Decreases By 73.0%

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 73.0% from the January 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 329,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AVLNF opened at $0.10 on Friday. Avalon Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.29. The stock has a market cap of $39.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.09.
Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile
