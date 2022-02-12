Short Interest in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Drops By 77.4%

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 424,200 shares, a decline of 77.4% from the January 15th total of 1,876,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.7 days.

OTCMKTS:BAESF opened at $8.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.74. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $8.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BAE Systems stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 777,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,407 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $5,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

