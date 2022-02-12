Short Interest in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Grows By 291.7%

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 249,900 shares, a growth of 291.7% from the January 15th total of 63,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 535,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:BAESY opened at $32.95 on Friday. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $33.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.10.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in BAE Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 96,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. Institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAESY. BNP Paribas lowered BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised BAE Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BAE Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.