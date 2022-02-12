Short Interest in Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Grows By 291.2%

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a growth of 291.2% from the January 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BDRFY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($97.70) to €88.00 ($101.15) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($97.70) to €88.00 ($101.15) in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

BDRFY opened at $19.87 on Friday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $19.63 and a 1 year high of $25.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.00.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

