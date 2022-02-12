Short Interest in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Expands By 366.7%

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 366.7% from the January 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ASET opened at $33.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.47. FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 52-week low of $30.37 and a 52-week high of $34.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.364 dividend. This is a positive change from FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 6.7% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 2,250.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 14,425 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period.

