Short Interest in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Expands By 366.7%

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 366.7% from the January 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ ASET opened at $33.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.47. FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 52-week low of $30.37 and a 52-week high of $34.50.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.364 dividend. This is a positive change from FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%.
