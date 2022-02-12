Short Interest in Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC) Increases By 300.0%

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 459,600 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the January 15th total of 114,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.
Shares of TVAC stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. Thayer Ventures Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $10.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.08.
Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.
Thayer Ventures Acquisition Company Profile
Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the travel and transportation technology sectors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Valencia, California.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Thayer Ventures Acquisition (TVAC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Thayer Ventures Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thayer Ventures Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.