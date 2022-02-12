Short Interest in Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC) Increases By 300.0%

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 459,600 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the January 15th total of 114,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Shares of TVAC stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. Thayer Ventures Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $10.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.08.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,908,000. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition by 228.2% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 593,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after buying an additional 412,548 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,343,000. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,628,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the travel and transportation technology sectors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Valencia, California.

