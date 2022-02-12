Short Interest in UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Increases By 271.4%

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 271.4% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UOLGY opened at $21.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.10. UOL Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.63.

UOL Group Ltd. engages in the investments in properties, subsidiaries, associated companies, and listed and unlisted securities. It operates through the following segments: Property Development, Property Investments, Hotel Operations, Investments, Technology Operations, and Management Services. The Property Development segment refers to the development of properties for sale.

