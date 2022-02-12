Short Interest in Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Increases By 238.1%

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 238.1% from the January 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Veolia Environnement stock opened at $36.31 on Friday. Veolia Environnement has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veolia Environnement from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th.

Veolia Environnement SA engages in the management of water supplies and distribution systems and provides waste management services. It operates through the following business segments: Water, Environmental Services, and Energy Services. The Water segment integrates drinking water and waste water activities such as water distribution, water and waste water treatment, industrial process water, and manufacture of water treatment equipment and systems.

