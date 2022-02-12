Short Interest in VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:VMGAU) Decreases By 66.7%

VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:VMGAU) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 308,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMGAU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $711,000.

Get VMG Consumer Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:VMGAU opened at $10.04 on Friday. VMG Consumer Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $10.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VMG Consumer Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMG Consumer Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.