Short Interest in Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Declines By 68.4%

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a decline of 68.4% from the January 15th total of 122,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:ZCMD opened at $1.70 on Friday. Zhongchao has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $4.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.72.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zhongchao stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.25% of Zhongchao as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zhongchao Inc provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content.

