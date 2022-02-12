Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SIE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $144.01

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SIE)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €144.01 ($165.53) and traded as high as €149.26 ($171.56). Siemens Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €144.68 ($166.30), with a volume of 3,748,849 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of €146.69 and a 200-day moving average price of €144.01.
About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SIE)
