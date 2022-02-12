Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Purchased by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,157 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned 0.07% of Simmons First National worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 143,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 18,284 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 107,217.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 31,093 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 29.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 254,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after purchasing an additional 57,924 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Simmons First National in the second quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Simmons First National by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the period. 20.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 5,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $173,897.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simmons First National stock opened at $28.82 on Friday. Simmons First National Co. has a 12 month low of $25.84 and a 12 month high of $33.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.46. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 31.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.15%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SFNC shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

