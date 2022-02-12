Snowball Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.68 Million (SNOB)

Snowball (CURRENCY:SNOB) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. One Snowball coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000686 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Snowball has traded up 4% against the US dollar. Snowball has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $28,032.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00045120 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,900.18 or 0.06872844 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,203.79 or 1.00014508 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00047386 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00049069 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006359 BTC.

About Snowball

Snowball’s total supply is 17,485,096 coins and its circulating supply is 5,817,249 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Snowball Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snowball should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Snowball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

