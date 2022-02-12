Snowball (SNOB) Reaches Market Cap of $1.64 Million

Snowball (CURRENCY:SNOB) traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. One Snowball coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000670 BTC on popular exchanges. Snowball has a market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $29,992.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Snowball has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00044147 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,896.86 or 0.06869931 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,245.75 or 1.00186066 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00047009 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00049055 BTC.

Snowball Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,483,214 coins and its circulating supply is 5,806,246 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Buying and Selling Snowball

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snowball should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Snowball using one of the exchanges listed above.

