Somero Enterprises (LON:SOM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $511.09

Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 511.09 ($6.91) and traded as high as GBX 511.44 ($6.92). Somero Enterprises shares last traded at GBX 500 ($6.76), with a volume of 53,851 shares trading hands.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 542.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 511.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £280.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.67.
Somero Enterprises Company Profile (LON:SOM)
