Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp has increased its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 15.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Southern Missouri Bancorp to earn $5.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

Southern Missouri Bancorp stock opened at $54.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $479.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.98. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.73 and a 1-year high of $61.93.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 38.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMBC. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,404 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,623 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 12,653 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 5.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,053 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the third quarter worth $242,000. 49.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

