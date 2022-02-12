SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.45

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.45 and traded as low as $1.30. SPAR Group shares last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 85,063 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average of $1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get SPAR Group alerts:

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SPAR Group had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $67.42 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPAR Group by 38.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 21,998 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of SPAR Group by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 291,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 62,679 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPAR Group by 28.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 65,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 14,557 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPAR Group in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 8.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPAR Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGRP)

SPAR Group, Inc engages in the provision of merchandising and marketing services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It operates through the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment covers services in the United States of America. The International segment offers merchandising, marketing, audit, and in-store event staffing services in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa and Turkey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPAR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPAR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.