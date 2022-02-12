Spectrecoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6,042.00 (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the dollar. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.18 or 0.00194650 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00025332 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00025146 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.50 or 0.00472519 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00064865 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.