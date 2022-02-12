SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.05

Shares of SRT Marine Systems plc (LON:SRT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 40.05 ($0.54) and traded as high as GBX 47.50 ($0.64). SRT Marine Systems shares last traded at GBX 45.50 ($0.62), with a volume of 251,098 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.50, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £74.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 43.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 40.05.

SRT Marine Systems Company Profile (LON:SRT)

SRT Marine Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies automatic identification system (AIS) based maritime domain awareness technologies, derivative products, and system solutions. It offers systems, such as DAS-Digital ATON, a system that links onshore and onboard navigation systems; NAIS-National Vessel Tracking, a vessel identification and tracking solution; MDM-Coastguard, a maritime border, as well as EEZ surveillance, command, and control system; VMS-Fisheries, a fishing boat tracking, monitoring, and management system; and VTS-Ports and Waterways, a monitoring and management system for maritime infrastructure, ports, and waterways.

