Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $80.13

Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 80.13 ($1.08) and traded as high as GBX 101.50 ($1.37). Stagecoach Group shares last traded at GBX 98 ($1.33), with a volume of 558,707 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SGC shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 132 ($1.78) price objective on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.69) price target on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The firm has a market cap of £540.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 88.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 80.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 633.86.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

