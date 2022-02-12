STARSHIP Hits Market Cap of $9.51 Million (STARSHIP)

STARSHIP (CURRENCY:STARSHIP) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 12th. STARSHIP has a total market cap of $9.51 million and $17,234.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STARSHIP coin can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001192 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, STARSHIP has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00044147 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,896.86 or 0.06869931 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,245.75 or 1.00186066 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00047009 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00049055 BTC.

About STARSHIP

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC . The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling STARSHIP

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STARSHIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STARSHIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STARSHIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

