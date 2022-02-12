Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.48

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.48 and traded as high as $39.23. Steel Partners shares last traded at $38.55, with a volume of 7,887 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Steel Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $814.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.48.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $392.11 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 33.75%.

In other news, President Jack L. Howard purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $175,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jack L. Howard purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $593,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. lifted its position in Steel Partners by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 6,136,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $257,747,000 after acquiring an additional 212,375 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Steel Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,387,000. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Steel Partners by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 94,182 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,956,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Steel Partners by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Steel Partners by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 12,073 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP)

Steel Partners Holdings LP operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating businesses and has significant interests in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

