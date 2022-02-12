Stellar Trading Up 3.2% Over Last Week (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Over the last week, Stellar has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $5.45 billion and approximately $268.84 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000515 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.90 or 0.00122194 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.85 or 0.00192705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00044483 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00025386 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,934.62 or 0.06909505 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,211 coins and its circulating supply is 24,900,876,136 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

