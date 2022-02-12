STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC trimmed its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.05% of STERIS worth $11,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in STERIS by 3.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,288,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $876,113,000 after purchasing an additional 134,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in STERIS by 14.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,037,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $832,989,000 after acquiring an additional 505,602 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in STERIS by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,843,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $375,569,000 after acquiring an additional 82,226 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in STERIS by 9.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,525,366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,602,000 after acquiring an additional 137,119 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in STERIS by 10.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,418,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,715,000 after acquiring an additional 132,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $7,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $454,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STE shares. Stephens boosted their price target on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.00.

NYSE:STE opened at $229.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.42. STERIS plc has a one year low of $170.36 and a one year high of $248.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.69. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.07 and a beta of 0.64.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

